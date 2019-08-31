|
Mr. Warren Cecil Nichols, age 81, born on Oct. 22, 1937, to the late Merlin Melvin Nichols and Bertha Marshall Nichols, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family. He graduated from White Plains High School, and attended Guilford College, where he graduated in 1959. He met his wife of 60 years there and they married the Sunday after graduation. He went to work for Renfro Corporation the next week where he worked for 7 1/2 years. The family moved to Saratoga Springs, New York, where he worked for Ballston Spa Knitting for four hard winters, then returned to work for Quality Mills in Mount Airy for four years. An opportunity arose for him to move to Lumberton to work for Jasper Mills, and in 1975 was called back to work at Renfro Corporation. While there, he worked in sales, attended the Harvard School of Advanced Management fast track program, became President, then Chief Executive Officer, and lastly Chairman of the Board until retirement. He had a co-membership with Central United Methodist Church and Mount Airy Friends Meeting serving on various committees. He was a retired member of the NAHM, a retired trustee of Guilford College and was a member of the Board of Directors of Northern Hospital of Surry County. He is survived by his wife, Janet Andrews Nichols; a son Charlie Merlin Nichols and Amy Mann Slate, a son Stuart Marshall Nichols and wife Jennifer Kelso Nichols; and daughter Janet Leigh Nichols. He deeply loved his grandchildren Samual Austin Nichols, Weldon Rose Nichols, Emily Nichols Miles and Jeremy Miles, Jessica Nichols Wolik and Alex Wolik, Caroline Rose Kirkman, and one great-granddaughter Amelia Bean Wolik. He will be missed by his sisters and their families, Ruth Nichols Richards and Dr. Swanson Richards, Merle Nichols Tedder and Ron Tedder, Nancy Nichols Dawson, and Penny Nichols Chilton. Funeral services are planned for Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Central United Methodist Church where family will be in the front of sanctuary at 11 a.m. with service to begin at noon. Private family burial will be in White Plains Friends Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodists Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, Mount Airy Friends Meeting, 109 West Wilson Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or White Plains Friends Meeting, 849 Old US 601, Mount Airy, NC, 27030 or the . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.