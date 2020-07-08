YORK, S.C. — Thomas Wayne Bell passed away July 6, 2020, at Carolina Gardens Senior Living, York, South Carolina. He was 79 years old. Until 2016, Wayne had been a lifelong resident of North Carolina. Born in Surry County to Thomas and Violet Stewart Bell on May 6, 1941, he was the third of four children and the only son. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 41 years, Jane Webb Bell; two sisters, Helen Lambeth and Betty Lynch; and a grandnephew, Samuel Helms. He is survived by a sister, Doris Bell of Colorado; a niece, Janice Helms of South Carolina; three nephews, David, Garry, and Kent Lynch, all of North Carolina; a grandniece Karen (Jack) Callihan and great-grandnephew, Trevor Callihan. Wayne attended Pilot Mountain High School and later served in the United States Army, with duty stations in Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Fort Gordon, Georgia. A highlight of his service was a deployment to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Wayne's lifelong passion was for all things electrical, especially radios. As a child he built his own crystal sets that picked up local stations. He was on the leading edge of the national enthusiasm for Citizens Band radio long before it became a standard means of communication among truck drivers and other travelers. After the Army and before becoming disabled, Wayne worked as an electrician's helper in and around Mount Airy and High Point. In his later years he enjoyed keeping in touch with friends, family, and the rest of the world through social media, Citizens Band, and monitoring amateur radio (HAM) broadcasts. Viewing will be Thursday, July 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home, 206 W. Pine St. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 10, at 2 p.m. at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 117 Union Church Road, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707, or to a veterans organization of the donor's choice.