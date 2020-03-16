|
|
CANA, Va. — Wayne Gary Mundy Sr., of Cana, Virginia, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born April 30, 1946, in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late James Jethro and Rita Vesta Dalton Mundy. There will be no formal visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Skyline Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020