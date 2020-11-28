Wendolyn Venable Boyles, age 80, of Ararat, passed away on Friday evening, Nov. 27, 2020, at Surry Community Health & Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 25, 1940, to the late Rex Wayne Venable and the late Stacy Watson Venable. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Reggie Venable. Surviving is her two sons and daughter-in-law Byron and Dana Boyles, Blaine Boyles; grandchildren, Ty Boyles, Brett Boyles, Joseph Boyles, Jessica Boyles; sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn Nichols, Ramona and CR Sneed; brother Ron Venable; several nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to thank the Surry Community Health & Rehab, and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the love and care given to their mother. The family would like to thank all her friends for the calls and prayers. There will be no services held at the funeral home. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Boyles family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com