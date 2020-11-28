1/
Wendolyn Boyles
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wendolyn Venable Boyles, age 80, of Ararat, passed away on Friday evening, Nov. 27, 2020, at Surry Community Health & Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 25, 1940, to the late Rex Wayne Venable and the late Stacy Watson Venable. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Reggie Venable. Surviving is her two sons and daughter-in-law Byron and Dana Boyles, Blaine Boyles; grandchildren, Ty Boyles, Brett Boyles, Joseph Boyles, Jessica Boyles; sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn Nichols, Ramona and CR Sneed; brother Ron Venable; several nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to thank the Surry Community Health & Rehab, and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the love and care given to their mother. The family would like to thank all her friends for the calls and prayers. There will be no services held at the funeral home. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Boyles family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved