Baby Weston Hurley Jones passed away on April 3, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Weston was born on April 3 to Kiersten Mullis and Brandon Jones. Weston is also survived by aunts, Macie Jones, Katie Sisk, Chelsea Mullis; maternal grandparents, Angela Sutphin, Marty Mullis, maternal great-grandparents, Darrell Sutphin, Patricia Kihlmire; paternal grandparents, Dixie Edwards, Bobby Jones Jr., paternal great-grandparents, Tammy Russ and Shirley Jones. Weston was preceded in death by great-grandparents Kathy Tilley, Colbert Mullis Sr., Bobby Jones Sr.; and great-great grandfather, Hurley Jones. Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020