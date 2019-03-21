PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. James Wilbert Sands, 79, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on April 10, 1939, in Stokes County the son of the late Jim Odell Sands and Zonie Elder Cox Sands. Mr. Sands retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. as lead mechanic with 37 years of service. He was a founding member of Believers Baptist Church in Ararat, Virginia, where he helped build with other church members. Other than his church, Mr. Sands' passion in life was racing. He loved everything from the drag strip to the dirt track. He was the lead mechanic for Sands Racing Team #99 and dearly loved everyone associated with the race team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Moss Sands; a son, Christopher Dean Sands and his brother, Ronald Sands. He is survived by two sons, Dale Sands and Dewayne Sands (Tammy); a daughter-in-law, Tammy Penley Sands; nine grandchildren, Oshen, Justin, Ashley, Todd, Stephanie, Jordan, Sydney, Mason and Curtis; and 10 great-grandchildren, Mia, Ayden, Riley, Parker, Logan, Jonathan, Kyleigh, Tyler, Ellie and Addison. He is also survived by his work friends from R.J. Reynolds and his racing families from Friendship Speedway and Farmington Dragway. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Believers Baptist Church in Ararat, Virginia, with Bro. Dewayne Sands, Bro. Don Ball and Dale Sands officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening, March 23, at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Believers Baptist Church Building Fund, 288 Homeplace Rd., Ararat, VA 24058. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Terry Hiatt and family, Meals on Wheels, Mountain Valley Hospice, Pilot Mountain Medical and Sylvia Sands for all the love and support shown throughout Wilbert's time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.