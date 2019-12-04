|
Mr. Wilbur D. Hiatt, age 91, of Mount Airy, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on Dec. 6, 1927, to David Lafayette and Ethel Puckett Hiatt, the fifth of 11 children. He was taught by his good parents to have faith in God, the value of hard work, and the importance of serving others. Professionally he worked as a seventh grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School for 15 years and then as an accountant for Ray's Restaurants and Bray's Recapping, and later as a facilities manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, but his focus was always on service to his family, his fellowman, and to God. Those who were blessed to know Wilbur knew him as a man of great faith, integrity, and wisdom, whose love of God showed through his lifelong devotion to serving others. Wilbur was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose family will miss his entertaining stories and songs, gentle demeanor and wise counsel. He was preceded in death by his parents, David L. and Ethel Puckett Hiatt; a daughter, Noreen Roush; sons Floyd and John; sons-in-law Greg Hiatt and Geoff Gentry; and brothers Junior, Talmage, Rudger, David H., Paul and William. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ara Jean Avery Hiatt; children, Dena (Keith) Earhart, Gene (Jane) Hiatt, Stewart (Ann) Hiatt, Alan (Karen) Hiatt, Carolyn Gentry, Jesse (Louise) Hiatt, Jennifer (Ray) Riska, Derrik (Rachel) Hiatt, and Janeen (Michael) Ashcraft; son-in-law Bill (Susan) Roush; daughter-in-law, Cynthia N. Hiatt; sisters Ethel Atkins, Ann Madsen, Portia Hansen; brother Ephraim Hiatt; 57 grandchildren and 80 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow in the James Monroe Hiatt Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the management and staff of Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent service and care they have given to our Dad and to our family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019