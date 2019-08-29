|
|
DOBSON — Mr. Wilburn Joshua Carpenter, age 76, of Dobson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Surry County to the late Lillie Emma Bowles Carpenter and the late Joshua Wilburn Carpenter. He is survived by his loving wife, Jewel Dean Cave Carpenter; daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and David Brown; grandchildren, Joshua Nations and D.J. Brown; great-grandchild, Asher Nations; sister, Rachel Howard; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Dianne Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Carpenter worked as a superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Central View Missionary Baptist Church, where he had served as deacon, treasurer and also taught Sunday school. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Central View Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Jackson and Rev. Kenny Pardue officiating. Graveside Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 219 and Pilot Mountain Post 946 and Masonic Rites by the Round Peak Masonic Lodge will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Central View Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019