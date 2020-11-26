1/
Wilford "Will" McCraw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilford "Will" Lee McCraw, 82, of Mount Airy, traded his fight with pain for a flight to peace on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on July 11, 1938, in Surry County to the late McKinley and Elizabeth Atkinson McCraw. Mr. McCraw retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Smith McCraw; son, Danny McCraw; daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Ricky Thomas, Janie Goad and Molly and Trinton Beasley; grandchildren, Beth Hicks, Sherri Grose, Ben Goad, Hannah Beasley and Maddie Beasley; six great-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul and Delmer McCraw; as well as a special aunt, Ella Badgett. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCraw was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline McCraw Nichols. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Travis Sechrist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church. Due to the COVID restrictions put in place by the governor, please wear a mask if you plan to attend the visitation. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their love and care given to the family during Mr. McCraw's time there, Kindred Home Health Care and Jennifer McDonald, NP, for all they did in caring for Mr. McCraw and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved