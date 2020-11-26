Wilford "Will" Lee McCraw, 82, of Mount Airy, traded his fight with pain for a flight to peace on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on July 11, 1938, in Surry County to the late McKinley and Elizabeth Atkinson McCraw. Mr. McCraw retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Smith McCraw; son, Danny McCraw; daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Ricky Thomas, Janie Goad and Molly and Trinton Beasley; grandchildren, Beth Hicks, Sherri Grose, Ben Goad, Hannah Beasley and Maddie Beasley; six great-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul and Delmer McCraw; as well as a special aunt, Ella Badgett. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCraw was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline McCraw Nichols. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Travis Sechrist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church. Due to the COVID restrictions put in place by the governor, please wear a mask if you plan to attend the visitation. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their love and care given to the family during Mr. McCraw's time there, Kindred Home Health Care and Jennifer McDonald, NP, for all they did in caring for Mr. McCraw and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.