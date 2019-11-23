|
Mr. Will Ray Kinzer, 88, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. Mr. Kinzer was born in Surry County on Sept. 30, 1931, to the late William Saunders and Sarah Elizabeth Barker Kinzer. He retired from Perry's, and a faithful member of Bannertown Baptist Church. Mr. Kinzer proudly served our country in the United States Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Clarene Hilton Kinzer; a son, Kenneth Mitchell Kinzer; a brother, Robert Kinzer; a sister-in-law, Wanda Kinzer; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kinzer was preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Lacy Sawyers, Wada and Gilbert Bolin; a brother, Roger Kinzer; a sister-in-law, Magdalene Kinzer. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mickey Cogdill officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bannertown Baptist Church 1834 Westfield Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019