William Gordon Allen, 97, died August 17, 2019 in Winston-Salem. Gordon was born in Greeley County, Nebraska, to his parents Franklin and Isabella Allen. They moved to Farina, Illinois, where he met his future wife Maurine Fender while attending high school. He served in the Navy as a fighter pilot in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After the war, he married Maurine on June 9, 1945. They lived in St. Louis where Gordon graduated from Washington University. He worked as a chemist for Monsanto until 1965, when he, Maurine, and their two children, Richard and Linda, relocated to Mount Airy. He retired in 1992 as a plant manager at United Technologies. He is proceeded in death by his parents; his daughter, Linda Barringer; his brother, Caroll Allen; and his wife Maurine. He is survived by his son, Richard Allen; and his grandchildren Andy and Will Barringer. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens. Rev. Worth Green will conduct the service. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Service will be serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com .
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019