LOWGAP — Rev. William Wade "Buddy" Bare, age 77, of 9819 W. Pine Street, Lowgap, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Ashe County to the late William Howard and Fay Bare Day. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chester Day; his first wife, Charlotte; two brothers-in-law, Doug Parsons and Jim Mabe. He married Charlotte McNeill, April 25, 1959. To that union was born one son, William Mark Bare of Lansing. The year 2006 he married Gertrue Bartley of Lowgap. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gertrue "Trudy" Bare of the home; his son, William Mark Bare and wife Melissa of Lansing; granddaughters Makayla Bare, Stephanie Weaver and husband Charles of Warrensville; step-daughter, Greta Martin and husband Danny of Mount Airy; step-son, Toby Bryant and wife Amanda of Lowgap; step-grandchildren Austin Martin, Abby Martin and Kylen Bryant; sisters Betty Parsons of Statesville, Lucy Mabe of Laurel Springs; brother, Bob Day and wife Brenda of Cherryville; nephews Brad Mabe, Scott Mabe, Chad Day, Ricky Parsons, Tim Parsons, and Kevin Parsons; and nieces Teresa Binder and Chrissy Hoyle also survive. Funeral services to honor the life of Buddy will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Big Springs Baptist Church in Galax, Virginia, with the Elder Doug Hawks and Rev. Lloyd Day officiating. Interment will follow in the Barker, Eller, McNeill Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence. Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is serving the Bare family. Online condolence may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
