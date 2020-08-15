William "Willie" Monroe Coake, Sr., 86, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County on Nov. 7, 1933, to the late Edward Coake and Susan Ella Smith Coake. Mr. Coake proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was retired from N.C. Granite after 38 years of dedicated service. Mr. Coake is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jane Utt Coake; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Mark Thomas, Janet Leigh and Johnny Atkins, and Daryle Kennedy; sons, William Monroe Coake, Jr., Bobby Edward Coake, and Dwayne Eugene Secrest; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Coake was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Kennedy; a grandson, Michael Kennedy; two sisters, Betty Atkins Weddle, and Thelma Sawyers; and by his brother, James Collins. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at noon at The Community Church with Rev. Ray Hutson and Rev. Dale Bass officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 11 a.m. to noon. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.