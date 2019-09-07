Home

DOBSON — Mr. William Richard Croom, 71, of Dobson, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. He was born Oct. 28, 1947, in Durham County. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Dobson First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
