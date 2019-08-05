Home

PILOT MOUNTAIN — William "Bill" Hassell Hunter, Jr., 86, went home to be with his Lord Saturday evening, August 3, 2019, at his home. William was born on Dec. 27, 1932, in Surry County to the late Hassell, Sr. and Rachel Durham Hunter. He was retired from RJ Reynolds with 30 years of service and served his country proudly in the US Air Force. William also was a full-time deputy for Stokes County as well as serving part-time for the Surry County Sheriff's Office. He was an avid gun collector as well as a licensed pilot, and he loved his family greatly. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Hunter. William is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Faye Ann Abbott Hunter; son, Jeff Hunter; step-children, Gordon Meyers, Burly Meyers, Mary Ann Hall, and Chris Hall; grandson, Braiden Hunter; and step-grandchildren, Savannah Hall, Brad Meyers, Aaron Meyers, and Brandon Meyers. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service held on Thursday, August 8, at Pilot Mountain City Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion and Pastor Brian Chilton officiating with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to William's hospice nurse, Sabrina, his caregiver, Tina Abbott, as well as the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
