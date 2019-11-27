|
CANA, Va. — Mr. William Leroy Johnson, age 86, of Cana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Johnson was born on July 20, 1933, to William H. and Ellen Richardson Johnson. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are daughters and a son-in-law, Melissa and Jamie Bobbitt, and Janie Rippey; sons and a daughter-in-law, Rickie Johnson, and Gary and Pat Johnson; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Donna Sloan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Sutphin Johnson; great-grandsons, Levi Brewster and Austin Brewster; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lela and Sterling Combs, Gladys and Alex Easter, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Polly and Delmar Hall, Marie and Buddy Norman, Kathleen Sutphin, and Joe Sutphin; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eva and Clarence Sutphin. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. David Sechirst and Rev. Roland McCraw. There will not be a formal visitation, however family and friends are welcome at Mr. Johnson's home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019