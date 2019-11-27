Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Johnson Obituary

CANA, Va. — Mr. William Leroy Johnson, age 86, of Cana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Johnson was born on July 20, 1933, to William H. and Ellen Richardson Johnson. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are daughters and a son-in-law, Melissa and Jamie Bobbitt, and Janie Rippey; sons and a daughter-in-law, Rickie Johnson, and Gary and Pat Johnson; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Donna Sloan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Sutphin Johnson; great-grandsons, Levi Brewster and Austin Brewster; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lela and Sterling Combs, Gladys and Alex Easter, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Polly and Delmar Hall, Marie and Buddy Norman, Kathleen Sutphin, and Joe Sutphin; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eva and Clarence Sutphin. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. David Sechirst and Rev. Roland McCraw. There will not be a formal visitation, however family and friends are welcome at Mr. Johnson's home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -