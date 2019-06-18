Mr. William Perry Robertson, 92, of Mount Airy, gained his angel wings on Monday night, June 17, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Robertson was born April 2, 1927, in Surry County, one of eight children born to the late Grover Cleveland and Amanda Taylor Robertson. As a young man, Perry followed his daddy to Portland, Oregon, in 1943, and he later joined the United States Navy after becoming a certified welder. During World War II, he became a Seaman First Class and was stationed in the Philippines until August 14, 1946. In 1943, Perry married Jeannie Emmaline Parker of Portland. Jeannie died in 1944, while giving birth to twins, a girl and a boy, who also passed away. After an honorable discharge, Perry returned to Surry County and began work with Merritt Machine and Supply Inc. After several years, the business owner and operator, Oscar Merritt, decided to make Perry a stockholder. He became part owner and vice president of Merritt Machine and Supply Inc. until he retired in 1989. On Jan. 12, 1947, Perry married Betty June Bennett, daughter of Caleb Henderson and Evelyn Tolbert Bennett. They had two daughters, Cynthia Anne Robertson Layton, now deceased, and Sheree Rebecca Robertson Barnard. Perry and Betty were happily married for 63 years before her death in October 2010. In addition to work, Perry also helped start the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1960s, serving as a volunteer fireman. After retirement, Perry enjoyed creating beautiful grandfather clocks and cabinets from his home woodworking shop. He also became a community philanthropist, generously donating to the city of Mount Airy, making the Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park a reality, the American Business Women's Association, the Mount Airy Lady Lion's Scholarship Fund, the Northern Hospital of Surry County Mammography Fund, the American Cancer Society, and Grace's Closet. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sheree Rebecca and Steven Bennie Barnard of Mount Airy; two granddaughters, Lara Anne Bell Johnson of White Lake and Amanda Elizabeth Bell of Elizabethtown; two grandsons and their wives, Chadwick Steven "Chad" and Amanda Barnard and Justin Corey and Tabitha Barnard, all of Mount Airy; four great-granddaughters, Cheyenne Marie Council of Elizabethtown, Brooke Alexandra Johnson of White Lake, and Juliet Eblen Barnard and Ainsley Jade Barnard, both of Mount Airy; three great-grandsons, Zachary Clayton Johnson of Greenville, and Evan Chadwick Barnard and Charles Maxwell "Max" Barnard, both of Mount Airy; a great-great-granddaughter, Julianna Marie Council of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wonderful caregivers, better known as "Perry's Angels," Alledia Hess, Linda Brindle, Debbie Beamer, Linda Childress, and Judy Collins, all of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeannie Emmaline Parker Robertson; his second wife, Betty June Bennett Robertson; his twin children; a daughter, Cynthia Anne Robertson Layton; a great-grandson, ENFN Joshua Devante Howard, United States Navy; three sisters, Sadie Ann Robertson Draughn, Ruby Magalene Robertson Migliore Hall, and Opal Allene Robertson Draughn Clement; and four brothers, Grady Cleveland Robertson, Jimmy Clayton Robertson, Jesse Wayne Robertson, and Raymond Lee Robertson. A service of worship and celebration of Perry's life will be held Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Stewart R. Mauck officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Friday from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the Barnard home at 134 Savannah Lane, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Business Women's Association of Mount Airy and The Mount Airy Lady Lions Scholarship Fund, which he always supported in honor of his daughter, c/o Sheree Barnard, 134 Savannah Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030; Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017; or YVEDDI Grace's Closet, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.