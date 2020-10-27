1/1
William "Buddy" Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PILOT MOUNTAIN — William Gray "Buddy" Rogers, 85, of Pilot Mountain, passed peacefully at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home on Oct. 24, 2020. Born June 3, 1935, he was the son of Edward F. and Nettie I. Rogers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Rita Wright Rogers; his sons, Ronald E. "Ron" Rogers (Michelle M. Rogers) and Darryl W. Rogers (Diana O'Neal Rogers); a brother, James A. Rogers; two sisters, Katie Taylor and Lena Dodson; three grandchildren, Melissa Rogers Sherrodd (Zachary Sherrodd), Abby Rogers and Gracie Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, David Sherrodd and Daniel Sherrodd. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. A man of great work ethic, he was employed as a chemical engineer for PPG for many years. He exhibited those same ethics in his devotion to his family and to his church and community in various organizations and roles. He served his country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corp. from 1954 to 1962. Locally, he acted as a Guardian Ad Litem for the State of North Carolina and Surry County from 2009-2014. He served First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain as a deacon from 2011-2017 and was a member of the Optimus Club from 1970-1974. A service as unique as the gentleman himself, will be held Oct. 28, at First Baptist Church with a drive-thru visitation, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Private Full Military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be directed to First Baptist Church of Pilot Mountain Building Fund 316 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved