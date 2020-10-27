PILOT MOUNTAIN — William Gray "Buddy" Rogers, 85, of Pilot Mountain, passed peacefully at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home on Oct. 24, 2020. Born June 3, 1935, he was the son of Edward F. and Nettie I. Rogers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Rita Wright Rogers; his sons, Ronald E. "Ron" Rogers (Michelle M. Rogers) and Darryl W. Rogers (Diana O'Neal Rogers); a brother, James A. Rogers; two sisters, Katie Taylor and Lena Dodson; three grandchildren, Melissa Rogers Sherrodd (Zachary Sherrodd), Abby Rogers and Gracie Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, David Sherrodd and Daniel Sherrodd. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. A man of great work ethic, he was employed as a chemical engineer for PPG for many years. He exhibited those same ethics in his devotion to his family and to his church and community in various organizations and roles. He served his country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corp. from 1954 to 1962. Locally, he acted as a Guardian Ad Litem for the State of North Carolina and Surry County from 2009-2014. He served First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain as a deacon from 2011-2017 and was a member of the Optimus Club from 1970-1974. A service as unique as the gentleman himself, will be held Oct. 28, at First Baptist Church with a drive-thru visitation, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Private Full Military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be directed to First Baptist Church of Pilot Mountain Building Fund 316 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041