WINSTON-SALEM — William Ray Smith, 65, of Winston-Salem, passed away on April 16 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was formally of Mount Airy. He was born August 12, 1954, in Surry County to the late Thomas Smith and Azalee Nelson Smith. Ray was a graduate of Mount Airy High School; he loved his Monte Carlo, it was always polished to perfection. He loved all his nieces and nephews and they enjoyed being with their uncle. He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters, Betty (Warren) Woolford of Akron, Ohio, Shirley Smith of Winston-Salem, and Johnnie Mae (Robin) Brooks of Reading, Pennsylvania; one aunt Rachel Carter of Mount Airy. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends. Family will have a memorial service at a later date. Services entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.



