WESTFIELD — Mr. William Henry "Bill" Stevens, 62, of Westfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home. Mr. Stevens was born March 11, 1957, in Vero Beach, Florida, one of eight children born to the late Wesley and Alice Joree Walker Stevens. Bill worked at Ocean Spray Cranberry for many years, and he later owned and operated a hardware store in Sebastian, Florida. After moving to North Carolina, he worked as a security guard for Duke Energy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judith Valentino Stevens of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Lynn and David Yates of Vero Beach, and Stephanie and Jeremy Burger of Westfield; four grandchildren, Dylan Yates, Breanna Stevens, Madison Yates, and Logan Rhoten; a great-grandchild, Brayden Harrell; four brothers and five sisters-in-law, Claude Stevens, Johnny and Emma Stevens, Mike and Glenda Stevens, Richard and Betty Stevens, Paula Stevens, and Pat Stevens, all of Vero Beach; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent and Estelle Valentino of Vero Beach; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Steven DuPlessis of Westfield, and Randy and Priscilla Valentino and Jeffrey Valentino, all of Vero Beach; and many nieces and nephews, including a beloved nephew, Gene Stevens of Westfield. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Myrtle and Jim Marshall; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert Stevens, Larry Stevens, and Marilyn Stevens. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Chaplain Gray Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.