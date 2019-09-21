|
William Russell "Bill" Wright II, age 74, of Newark, Ohio, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born May 17, 1945, in Fresno, California, to the late William Russell "Russ" Wright and Merle Zellers Wright. Bill was a lover of TV and visitors—those two were sometimes in conflict—hopefully his visitors made the cut of being more interesting than TV. Most of his visitors indeed fit the bill. He was an immensely talented artist and craftsman. His creations and designs continue to be enjoyed across several states as priceless mementos, literally. He would never accept payment for his numerous woodworking masterpieces. His payment was collected in the form of smiles and appreciation from their recipients. His generosity extended far beyond his creations and was felt by many friends, family members, and strangers. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Newark High School and proud Vietnam era Air Force Veteran. His service afforded him many stories (some of which were true), some awesome pictures from around the world, and the good fortune of meeting his wife of 51 years. He was well aware that was his luckiest dance with fate. With her, they settled after several military stops, and made a home and a life in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for 31 years (Mount Airy). Later they tried their hand as New Englanders and spent twelve years as Rhode Islanders. In his next, luckiest twist of fate, he was offered a kidney from a living donor, Lori Kahan. Her gift was just that, and he was given ten extra years and a couple of months. In those years, he returned to the place he was raised and lived among his surviving siblings, sharing holidays, stories, and memories. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Wright; sisters Dottie Wright Thompson and Beth Ann Wright Couch; a brother-in-law, Jim Ronan; a niece, Louanne Springston Dorne; a nephew, Doug Ronan. There were a few names Bill best liked to be known as: Sweetie/Hubby, Daddy, Uncle Bill, Billy, Brother, and just Bill. Left to still speak those names are his wife, Hilda Key Wright; his daughter, Sarah M. Wright; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Chuck Gregg; sister, Patty Ronan; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Connie Wright; sister-in-law, Pat Wright; an aunt and uncle, Wanda and Bob Cook; several nieces and nephews as well as several lifelong friends. His family is forever indebted to Hospice of Central Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Surry Community College Foundation Global Education Fund, 630 South Main Street, Dobson, NC 27017. No formal services or visitation will occur, but a memorial celebration of life will be held at Bill and Hilda's home on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2-5 p.m. Come share a memory. It can even be a true one (or his favorite, a little embellished).