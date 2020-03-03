|
|
Mrs. Willie Ruth Wagoner Dollyhigh, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Dollyhigh was born July 22, 1927, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Robert Benton Wagoner Sr. and Clara Jane Watts Wagoner. Willie Ruth was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Dobson Church of Christ. She was an accomplished cook and baker, with her Little Debbie cake and Moravian cookies as her specialties. Willie Ruth and her husband, Bobby, made thousands of Moravian cookies during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season and shared them with friends and family. Mrs. Dollyhigh volunteered countless hours at Northern Regional Hospital for 26 years, as well as Yokefellow Co-Operative Ministries. She was an avid quilter, who has an amazing stock of beautiful quilts, and she greatly enjoyed helping others. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Lee Dollyhigh of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Dr. Robert Gifford of Columbia, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Robert R.M. Gifford Jr. of Charlotte and Emily Gifford Lucey (Justin) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; a great-grandson, Dillon Gifford Lucey of Mount Pleasant; a sister and brother-in-law, Louise and the Rev. Deward Scott of Mount Airy; and a brother and sister-in-law, Billy Gray and Carolyn Wagoner of Mount Airy. She also enjoyed the pleasure of many nieces, nephews, and cousins in her large, extended family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dollyhigh was preceded in death by three brothers, Carroll Wagoner, Richard "Skinny" Wagoner, and Robert Benton Wagoner Jr. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Dobson Church of Christ, with Brother Ralph Sproles officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dobson Church of Christ, 165 Dobson Church of Christ Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020