PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Willis "Junior" Fulton, 77, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 17, 1942, in Surry County to the late Willis Edgar Fulton and Flora Cain Dezern. Junior was a member of Friendly Chapel. He retired from the Pilot Mountain Police Department with 32 years of service, the Pilot Mountain Fire Department with 43 years of service, and he was also a member of the zoning board, and the VP of security for Wachovia/Wells Fargo with 43 years of service. In addition to his parents, Junior is preceded in death by a brother, Carson Fulton. He is survived by is loving wife, Frances Fulton; son, Darrell Fulton (Shawnee Thompson); two daughters, Kimberly Fulton Reavis and Tammy Whittington (Rodney); brother, Dallas Dezern (Lynda); eight grandchildren: Lee Fulton (Tiffany), Chelsea Duncan (Lincoln), Alexandria Reavis (Noah), Addison Reavis, Ayden Martin, Madison Whittington, Olivia Whittington, and Chyenne Bowling; and two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Duncan and Kylee Fulton. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, in the Friendly Chapel fellowship hall with Ryan Whitt and Bro. Don Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Pilot Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.