|
|
DOBSON — Wilma Shew Norman, age 76, of Dobson, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020. She was born in Surry County on January 13, 1944, to the late Lloyd Shew and the late Geneva Freeman Shew Johnson. She was a member of Central View Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Perry Manufacturing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Norman; step-father, Harley Johnson; sister, Shelby Evans; brother, Dickie Shew; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Norman; brothers-in-law, Mack Evans, Don Whitesell. Surviving is her daughter and long term caregivers, Teresa Coe (Rodney Darnell); granddaughter, Jodi Wilmoth (Broz); great-grandchildren, Jackson Wilmoth, Isabella Wilmoth, Macon Wilmoth; a special grand-dog Rhett Butler; sister, Pat Tilley (Daryl); sisters-in-law, Beverly Shew, Martha Whitesell, Judy Reece (Dennis); brothers-in-law, Gray Norman (Marie), Thomas Norman (Frances), Benny Norman, Bobby Norman, Delbert Norman (Nancy); and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be officiated by Dr. Craig Edwards. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Norman family. A special thank you to her caregivers Melissa Creed, Phyllis Sutphin, Sherry Hunt and the Mountain Valley Hospice nurses and staff. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, text messages, voice mails, and kind words offered at this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020