Mr. Winfred Kerry Hooker, age 55, of Efland, passed away on August 27, 2019. He was born in Surry County to Connie Horton Hooker and the late Edward Hooker. Mr. Hooker worked for National Fleet Management as a diesel mechanic. He was a loving husband and father who will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 30 years, Tina Marie Flippen Hooker; sons, Brandon and Kyle Hooker; daughter, Jennifer Hooker; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Dale Atkins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Rhonda Hooker, Harold and Angie Hooker, Keith and Melissa Hooker, Wendell and Debbie Hooker, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews; his beloved pets Baxter Li, Toby Lee and Mollie. In addition to his father Mr. Hooker was preceded in death by a nephew, Nathan Atkins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Mt. Herman United Methodist Church with services conducted by Rev. David Tolbert, Rev. Leroy Gardner, and Bill Black. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019