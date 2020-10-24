Worth Olive

CLARKTON — Worth Banner Olive, 70, passed away on Oct. 17 in Clarkton. He was born and raised in Mount Airy, and was a graduate of Mount Airy High School. He held a degree in hotel administration from Wilkes Community College and worked in hospitality and retail in Charlotte for a decade. For the past 25 years he resided in Wilmington, where he was an employee of Pantry/Kangaroo Stores. Worth took great pleasure in making friends and entertaining children and for many years was an active member of Wilmington's clown group, Port City Silly Clowns. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Olive and his mother, Beverly Olive, both long time Mount Airy residents. He is survived by his brother, Chatham Olive of Vancouver, Washington, and his nephew, Courtney Olive of Portland, Oregon, and many loving aunts and cousins.