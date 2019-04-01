Mr. Zeb Sidney Crews Jr., age 72, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Northern Hospital. Mr. Crews was born in Forsyth County on Aug. 8, 1946, to Zeb Sidney and Florence Katherine Snow Crews. He loved to play golf and was an avid NASCAR fan before his health deteriorated. Mr. Crews worked for the North Carolina Deptartment of Corrections for 32 years before retiring in 1999. He started out as a Correctional Officer, was promoted to Sergeant, then Lieutenant, and was finally promoted to Superintendent, III. He was also the Commander of the PERT Team. He was given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award for his dedicated service to the North Carolina Department of Corrections by former governor James H. Hunt Jr. After retirement he worked for a security company for a short time then worked for TNT as a security officer. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gloria "Cookie" Crews; sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Chastity Crews, Bill and Kim Crews; a stepson, Mitchell Southern and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Samuel, Noah, Jack, Madelyn, Virginia, and Dixie Crews; step-grandsons, Tyler and Jamie Southern; nieces and nephew, Crystal McKnight and friend Danny Martin, Amy Jarrett and husband Blaine, Jimmy Joyce and fiancée Theresa Ireland; sisters-in-law, Theresa Davis and husband Larry and Paula Norman and husband Vernon and special aunt, Peggy Eaton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Crews was preceded in death by sisters Florence Mabel Joyce and Barbara Crews; and an infant brother, Matthew Crews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church by Dr. David Sparks. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at noon. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.