Zeo Marie Pack Stone passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice in Dobson. The eldest daughter of Oma Etta Bowman and Quillie Armston Pack, Zeo was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold Lee Stone Sr. The couple wed on June 17, 1945, shortly after Harold returned home from World War II. They were blessed to enjoy 61 years of loving marriage. Zeo is survived by daughter Cheryl Stone Davis (and husband Lane) and son Harold Lee Stone Jr. (and wife Nancy), as well as her sister Ninnan Pack Martin. She was preceded in death by brother Wayne Pack and sister Delsie Pack Aldridge. She survived by grandchildren Ashley Elizabeth Atkins, Megan Marie Locklear (and husband Derek), Needham Stone Atkins (and wife Rebecca), Maggie Stone Moore (and husband Geoff), and Brian Lee Stone (and wife Lindsay); and great-grandchildren Bailey Elizabeth Ethridge, Blake Christine Ethridge, Caleb James Ethridge, Hannah Marie Hastings, Molly Ann Hastings, Luke William Hastings, Zoe Rebecca Atkins, Christopher Lee Moore, Natalie Elizabeth Moore, William Guy Stone, Kenneth Gray Stone, and Margot Meredith Stone. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A Mount Airy High School graduate, Zeo kept in close contact with her classmates—including regular reunion lunches that continued until just recently. She finished her working career managing the billing department at Quality Mills, the only female department manager at that time. She channeled her abiding love for the history of Mount Airy into docent work at the town museum. She was a faithful active member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than seven decades. She loved to travel and dine at restaurants, but she was also an accomplished home chef who made the world's best pound cake. If Zeo was cooking, everybody was eating. Her recipes are still circulating on multiple underground networks. Fearless and spirited, she had a sharp wit, a persistent sparkle in her blue eyes, and a steadfast fierceness to her love. And Zeo was always on the go, and her very favorite place to be was on top of a mountain. We would say "rest in peace" but can only imagine her rolling her eyes and scoffing at us. Rather, with the greatest love and deepest admiration, we say "carry on with your feisty self, and may the wind forever be in your hair." No formal visitation will be held at the funeral home; however, family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, August 1, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. A private family interment will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. A celebration of Zeo's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.