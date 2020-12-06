Barbara Strohl

July 9, 1950-November 25, 2020

Barbara Strohl, age 70, of Butte, Montana, passed away on November 25, 2020, at her home in Butte, Montana, of cancer. Barbara was born to Ed and Marion Musgrove on July 9, 1950, in Hamilton, Montana, and her hometown was in Butte. On August 10, 1971, she married George "Bud" Strohl. Bud and Barb moved to Seattle with their children. There she had a career with the Northland Services. Upon retirement, Barb and Bud moved back to Butte. They opened and operated Jailhouse Coffee, and Barb worked part-time with probation and parole.

Barb had a love for books and read all the time. She loved to walk around mystery book shops and always found something she wanted to read.

She is survived by her husband, Bud; her sisters, Shella Musgrove and Ellen Musgrove; her grandchildren, Rooney Strohl and Keane Strohl; and daughter-in-law, Keely Strohl.

A celebration of Barb's life will be held in spring of 2021, and arrangements will be announced when complete.

