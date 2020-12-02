1/1
Betty Atkinson
1929 - 2020
Betty Atkinson

August 3rd, 1929 - November 24, 2020

Beverly Jean "Betty" Atkinson was born to Gordon and Margarette Mott in Butte, MT on August 3rd, 1929, and passed away in Port Townsend, WA on November 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Betty was raised in Butte, MT and graduated from Butte High School in 1947. She married Cecil Frank Atkinson on December 13, 1947, and together they raised 5 children. Cecil & Betty loved to go dancing, and were very accomplished swing dancers. In their early years together, Cecil often remarked that "there will never be a Saturday night when we don't go dancing!". Cecil and Betty relocated to Seattle, WA in 1958, where Betty was a homemaker, later working for the Federal Government at the GSA Motor Pool, and then as a small business owner, operating a small appliance repair business in Seattle and Kirkland. Cecil and Betty moved to Port Hadlock, WA in 1997, and then relocated to Port Townsend, WA in early 2019.

Betty loved arts and crafts, and was expert at sewing, quilting, crocheting, ceramics, and painting, among other interests. She enjoyed giving gifts to family and friends which she had lovingly made. Betty loved road trips, and particularly enjoyed traveling in their RV. They toured all the western states, upgrading from 5th wheel trailer to motor home as the years went by. The trips became more frequent after retirement, and she especially enjoyed the Washington and Oregon coasts, as well as the desert southwest. Cecil and Betty took grandchildren along on many of these outings, which they all thoroughly enjoyed.

Betty is survived by her loving husband Cecil, 5 children: Don Atkinson (Denise), Cindy Starr (Bruce), Terrie Baisch (Roger), Robin Roe (Dave), and Jill Schmidt, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as extended family. She was predeceased by son-in-law Lee Schmidt and granddaughter Carolyn Roe.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements by Kosec's Funeral Home in Port Townsend, WA. You may visit them at www.kosecfh.com to share your memories of Betty.



Published in The Montana Standard on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
KOSEC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
1615 PARKSIDE DR
PORT TOWNSEND, WA 98368
(360) 385-2642
