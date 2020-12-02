Brandi Berryman

July 9th, 1982

Brandi Lee Berryman was born on July 9th, 1982 in Butte, Montana to Robert (Bob) and Charlene Berryman. Brandi was the youngest of five siblings who all adored her dearly. Brandi loved everyone she met and anyone who met Brandi loved her. She had a deep adoration for the sports she played in The Special Olympics including the softball throw, bocce ball, the fast walk, basketball, and her favorite, bowling. For many years of her adult life, Brandi traveled around Montana with her mom and dad to participate with her team, and was awarded numerous medals throughout her Special Olympic career.Brandi was an incredibly special girl. She would light up any room she entered by radiating joy and happiness to everyone she was around. She worked at the Butte Sheltered Workshop for over 15 years and enjoyed everyone she worked with. Country music was a favorite of Brandi's, as you could find her always singing along to the radio in the car or walking around the house with her walk-man listening to her CD's.Brandi is preceded in death by her father Bob Berryman Sr., grandparents Ralph and Pearl Craddock, and grandmother Llewella Berryman.Brandi is survived by her mother Charlene Berryman, Uncle Ralph and Aunt Wanda Craddock, and Uncle Jack Berryman. Siblings LaDonn (Matt) McElligott, Cheryl (Ralph) Raiha, Bob Berryman Jr., and Tammi (Tom) Berryman. Nieces and Nephews Kayla and Lee McElligott, Robyn McDougall and Joey Ball, John and Ginny Berryman, and many more, including multiple cousins.Brandi is reunited with her dad once again to continue their daily walks in heaven.Heaven has gained a very sweet angel who will watch over us all. ln lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Olympics.Private family graveside funeral services will be conducted. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.