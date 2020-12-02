Father Daniel Driscoll

Sept. 21, 1950 - November 26, 2020

Father Daniel Driscoll, age 70, passed away November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day at Big Sky Living Center. Dan will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and his church family.

Dan was born September 21, 1950 in Butte, to Jamie and Ellen (Gigi Salvagni) Driscoll, the second of four children. Dan's life held many challenges, starting with being born several months early. This left him with poor vision and partial deafness, which he overcame with an unbelievable memory. Many will remember Dan as the priest who memorized all the gospels and sermons.

He attended St. Lawrence Grade School, Boy's Central High School (class of 1968), Carroll College, and St. Thomas Seminary in Kenmore, Washington. Dan was ordained as a Catholic priest at St. Ann's Church, June 18, 1976, "The most important event of all."

He served in many parishes spending the later years in Anaconda, Whitehall and doing Sunday mass in Twin Bridges. He loved his parishioners and hosted annual Christmas parties for all.

Having a love of travel, Dan made trips to Greece, Mexico and Europe, but Italy and Ireland were his favorite. Making connections with family was a great joy in his life and researching family history one of his hobbies. However his fondest memory was celebrating Mass at the Vatican.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents Jamie and Ellen, Grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Survivors include, sister Donna (Bremer) Hollingsworth, brother, Patrick Driscoll and John (Frannie) Driscoll. Dan was a very good uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all his cousins and also special friends Carol Strizich, who he sometimes referred to as "Mom", and Joe Sicard. Dan was always ready to help family and friends alike and was generous to all.

"Fr. Dan never met a person that wasn't a friend."

Friends may call Thursday after 10:00am at St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am in the Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow all CDC covid-19 protocols.