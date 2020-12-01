1/
DeathNotice 11 28
BLOW-Private funeral mass for Sharon Blow will be held in St. Ann Catholic Church and burial with Rite of Committal will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Sharon's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.You may attend this funeral virtually using the following link.Topic: bryn godbout's Zoom MeetingTime: Nov 30, 2020 10:45 AM Mountain Time Join Zoom Meeting

https:urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A_us05web.zoom.us_j_5211815937-3Fpwd-3DT1NEZE5rWVJQYXByNi9jSUZuOFI2dz09&d=DwICAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=gbxjR4HNPp6ZuW1Da9hiQkV1wybZ7403McneqAVUMlg&m=_ykoXH85y-L6Q-Hj8AacIxSe2KW8srPw2fk6dn-j7AM&s=MCbCLC7EY35jzipcxDppXx3Gt6QfeOrph1X2QTKcqDM&e=

Meeting ID: 521 181 5937 Passcode mjF0V5




Published in The Montana Standard on Dec. 1, 2020.
