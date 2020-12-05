1/
Delores McAuliffe
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dolores Anne McAuliffe

August 18, 1931-November 13, 2020

Delores Ann McAuliffe of Golden, Colo. passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colo. on November 13, 2020. She was 89 years of age.

Dolores was born in Butte, Montana on August 18, 1931 to William and Anne (Metully) Carveth. She graduated from Butte High in 1949. She received a Bachelor's Degree from the St. James School of Nursing in Butte in 1951 and worked as a registered nurse for the majority of her life. She was passionate about antique and curio collecting and holiday decorating. She was a 50-year member of SPNJ (Slovenian Natl Benefit Society) Lodge 208.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald C. McAuliffe; son Daniel C. McAuliffe; daughter Brittany Hughes; her grandchildren and her pet dog Pebbles. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Her family can be reached at 303-278-7684 in Golden, CO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Montana Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved