Dolores Anne McAuliffe

August 18, 1931-November 13, 2020

Delores Ann McAuliffe of Golden, Colo. passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colo. on November 13, 2020. She was 89 years of age.

Dolores was born in Butte, Montana on August 18, 1931 to William and Anne (Metully) Carveth. She graduated from Butte High in 1949. She received a Bachelor's Degree from the St. James School of Nursing in Butte in 1951 and worked as a registered nurse for the majority of her life. She was passionate about antique and curio collecting and holiday decorating. She was a 50-year member of SPNJ (Slovenian Natl Benefit Society) Lodge 208.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald C. McAuliffe; son Daniel C. McAuliffe; daughter Brittany Hughes; her grandchildren and her pet dog Pebbles. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Her family can be reached at 303-278-7684 in Golden, CO.