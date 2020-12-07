TAM - Mr. Ding Kuen Tam "Danny Wong" will Lie in Repose on Wednesday and Thursday in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 PM. Interment will take place in Golden Hills Memorial Garden, in Colma, California, at a later date. If you have a photo or a special memory of Danny, please leave the family a note at the Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Butte Emergency Food Bank. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Montana Standard.