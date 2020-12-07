1/
Ding Kuen "Danny Wong" Tam
TAM - Mr. Ding Kuen Tam "Danny Wong" will Lie in Repose on Wednesday and Thursday in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 PM. Interment will take place in Golden Hills Memorial Garden, in Colma, California, at a later date. If you have a photo or a special memory of Danny, please leave the family a note at the Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Butte Emergency Food Bank. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Montana Standard.




Published in The Montana Standard on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Reposing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
DEC
10
Reposing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
Funeral services provided by
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT 59701
(406) 723-3239
