Frances Grady

February 4, 1935 - November 16, 2020

The Kindest Blue Eyes that always saw the good in everything and everyone closed for the final time on November 16th. Following a brief illness, Frank passed away in his home with his children by his side.

Frank was born in Butte on February 4, 1935 to Thomas J Grady and Agnes (Harrington) Grady and was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Butte, attended local schools and graduated from Butte High in 1953. After graduation Frank joined the Navy Reserves with a group of friends who traveled to San Diego for Boot Camp. Upon returning home, he enlisted in Uncle Sam's Army and was soon shipped to Korea where he served in the Korean war. Safely back home in Montana, Frank started School at MSU was married and had his first child. He returned to Butte and began working in the Mines. He was working underground in the Anselmo when the 1959 Hebgen Lake Earthquake woke and terrified the residents of Butte. After underground mining he drove truck at the Pit for a number of years before beginning his life's career as a Masonry/Cement Finisher owning and operating LB (Leaky Bucket) Construction Company. Although it was back breaking labor, his stories made it sound like it was the funnest job a guy could ever have. He always said he had the BEST crew in the world and that is what made work so great. Oh, if those sidewalks could talk!

Frank was reunited with his High School Sweetheart Joyce (Driscoll) Grady. She with her three children, he with his daughter and together they had two children of their own. That is how we became the Grady Bunch.

Frank loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his friend's family and his family's friends. He loved his kids, grandkids, parents, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and out laws. Above all he loved his Joyce! Man did he love his Joyce!

He loved horses and was a true horseman. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, 4 wheeling, going for rides and a cold beer on a hot day with good company. He loved garage sales, buying things in case YOU needed them and having literally one or two of everything. He loved flowers. He loved his yard and garden. He loved sitting in the shade of his tree visiting with friends. He loved having fun, telling stories and jokes and leaving you with a smile. He loved people and gatherings and he loved to laugh.

He loved Truzzolino Tamales, antiques, Gunsmoke, The Green Bay Packers and honorably serving his country. He loved his Gramma's mush and a perfect cup of coffee and sharing a cup with a loved one. He loved going to Walmart. He loved Old cars, new cars, my cars, your cars.

He loved being Irish. He loved Butte. He loved supporting Butte kids and Butte athletics. He loved pasties. He loved sunshine and summer days. He loved helping others. He loved maple bars without the frosting! (Yep without frosting.)

He disliked sweets, bullies, people who don't use their blinkers and anyone who writes a check in the Express lane!

He was handsome and humble. He was easy. He was calm. He was kind and he was generous. He was selfless. He was genuine. He was respectful. He was quick witted. He was love. He made the best out of everything. He gave without remembering and received without forgetting. He was the cement that held our lives together.

In today's world where we could use a bit more kindness and a lot more hope, be a Frank Grady! Right a wrong. Overlook a grudge. Don't keep score. Loan the money. Feed the stranger. Make the call. Help your neighbor. Pray for the lonely. Set aside judgement. Love without reservation. Take the time. Show up. Put your phone down. Be Present.

The world needs more Frank's and we are going to miss the hell out of ours!

Frank was proceeded in death by his wife Joyce Grady, Son Bobby Pavlovich, Parents Tom and Ag, Brother Tom Grady, Sister and Brother in law Mary Pat and George Puich, Infant sister Jean Marie; Sister in law and Brother in law Carol and Lew Brown, Son in Law Sam Holverson.

His legacy of love will live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones. Frank is survived by his son Frank Grady Jr., daughters Christine (Jim) Adkins, Colleen (Paul) Riley, Marcy Holverson (Steve McArthur) and Julie Pavlovich. Also surviving are Frank's grandchildren and their families: Marissa (Eric) Steele (Wyatt, Colter and Hudson); Nicole Mulcahy (Rylan); Derek, Dylan and Daniel Grady; Laurelle and Weston Adkins; Jared Frisbee; Levi Queer; Gwen Garret; sister-in-law Ruth Grady and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins of the Grady, Puich, Hanley, Vernos, Shugrue, and Pavlovich families and lifelong special friend Tom Lowney and also friends too numerous to mention.

Thank you to Frontier Hospice for their compassionate care given to Frank. Special gratitude to his girl Katie! (Also Janet, Stephanie, Virginia, Nichole, Belen and Suni.)

During this devastating pandemic time, donations can be made to the Butte Food Bank to lighten the load of a family in need or share your bounty with a friend or neighbor who is too proud to ask. Just show up.

Funeral services will be held December 3rd at 11am at St Ann's Catholic Church. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Masks Required.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Frank. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Frank and his family.