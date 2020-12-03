Gary Montgomery

September 16, 1956-November 28, 2020

Gary Lee Montgomery entered into Heaven on November 28, 2020, while holding hands with his sister Bonnie and his brother John. He was born on September 16, 1956, to William James and Josephine Montgomery in Butte, Montana. He was raised in Walkerville and Butte and attended Butte High and Montana Tech.

Gary enjoyed working for the Montana Highway Department for 35 years. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman. Gary also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping, and traveling with his family and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, William James and Josephine Montgomery, brother Billy, and his wife Lyn.

Gary is survived by his sister Bonnie (Joe), brothers Bruce, Jim (Lucy), John (Angela), son Justin (Alexis), step-children Tracy, Carla (Troy), and John (Linda), as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Due to COVID and safety guidelines, a private family service has been held.

Donations may be made to Toys for Tots or Make-A-Wish Foundation. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.