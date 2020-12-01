Jackie Beatty

September 25, 1945-November 27, 2020

Jackie Beatty, 75, passed away painlessly and quickly, with her husband Dave at her side, November 27, 2020 after a difficult struggle with her vascular health.

Jackie was born in Anaconda to William and Margaret Nazer on September 25th, 1945. She went on to graduate from Anaconda High School, Northern Montana College and eventually Montana State University.

She began her long and fulfilling career as a nurse in her childhood, when she worked as a candy striper. She went to school to become an LPN and worked at both Warm Springs and Montana State Prison. At 38, she bravely quit her job and went back to college, earning her RN degree. Jackie spent the rest of her career at the Community Hospital of Anaconda, where she was revered and given the nickname 'Speedy Beatty'.

Jackie was more than a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend, or a nurse. She was far greater than the sum of her parts, and everybody who has known her knows this. She exhibited remarkable strength, kindness, dedication, compassion, and love to everybody in her life and to strangers too, and that legacy of light will live on.

When her husband asked why she so frequently stopped to talk to strangers on the street, she replied, "After I talk to them, they always smile" and it was true. They did. This is one of countless examples of her unrelenting and unconditional giving nature. Her granddaughters were the light of her life. She'd have given them the world if they'd asked for it. She loved watching everything they did: sports, dance, music, etc. She especially loved watching Laura play basketball and was able to see Mackenzie finish her college degree. She was so proud of them.

She was exceptionally giving in her work as a nurse and she was giving in her everyday life as well. She was always concerned for the people around her - ensuring they were comfortable, well fed (or over-fed if she got her way), and otherwise happy. She enjoyed cooking for all the cowboys and cowgirls at the Blackfoot River Ranch in Helmville every year for branding and shipping.

Jackie and Dave had an adventurous life together in their youth and spent time dancing and traveling (especially on their motorcycle), camping, and boating. Later in life, Dave proved to be an exceptional caretaker. They would watch the eagles soar at Georgetown and hummingbirds' flit about at Rock Creek during their many day trips. Most of all she enjoyed just being home in her jammies with the love of her life and their dog, Zoya.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Beatty, her children, Heidi and Mark Rosenleaf and Conrad Beatty, her brothers Mickie and wife Patty, Bill Nazer and sister Irene Stuber, her grandchildren Mackenzie and Laura Rosenleaf, and her siblings-in-law, Paul and Loralee Beatty, Tim and Cheryl Beatty, Lori and Virgil Sturm and her special friend, Peggy Tesson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Matt and Davida Beatty.

Jackie was a truly unique person who was loved by so many. The world is worse off for her loss, and we can only strive to be half as kind and impactful as she was. She didn't know how special and amazing she truly was, but her memories will live on in all of us.

"Love you most"!

Special thanks to the ER staff of Community Hospital of Anaconda for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pintler Pets or Mary Beth Hessommunity Hospital of Anaconda Nursing Scholarship Fund.

Funeral services will be postponed due to COVID-19 with a celebration of her life to be held in Springummer 2021. In the meantime, please share your memories and stories about our beloved Jackie by Facebook, www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com or simply calling.