Jim Nash
1935 - 2020
Jim Nash

November 27, 1935-November 27, 2020

Jim Nash, born on November 27, 1935 to Edward and Mary Jane Nash of Butte, Montana, and an Alaskan since 1957, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 27th, 2020.A lifelong educator, his first teaching assignment was on Adak Island. He later went on to become the principal of Chugiak High School and the Executive Director of the Alaska School Activities Association.Jim and his wife Pat continued their service to others through volunteering and supporting many social-service organizations and Catholic charities throughout Alaska.Jim was survived by his wife of 53 years, their children and grandchildren, his brother Larry, and his nieces and nephews.Memorial mass will be said at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage on Wednesday, December 9th at 12:00 noon, which can be attended via livestream.The family welcomes donations to The Brother Francis Shelter via Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, AK, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. https://www.cssalaska.org/our-programs/brother-francis-shelter/support-brother-francis/



Published in The Montana Standard on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Holy Family Cathedral
