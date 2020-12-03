Stella Myott

June 4, 1928-November 30, 2020

Stella A. Myott passed away peacefully in her home on November 30, 2020. Stella was born on the family ranch in Elk Park on June 4, 1928. She was premature, weighing less than two pounds, and her Mom put her in a shoe box on the wood stove oven door to keep her warm.Despite being premature, Stella thrived. She tells of going to school year around; at the Elk Park School in the summer and then in Butte when they moved in for the winter. She attended all the Butte elementary schools during her youth, which made it hard to make and keep friends with the result that her brothers and sisters were her best friends, a situation that continued throughout her life. In her late teens, she meet and married George Myott on July 12, 1946. George and her were married for 73+ years until he passed in April of 2020. Stella missed George greatly.Stella had various jobs throughout her life but all of them revolved around bookkeeping. First at the various women's clothing stores in Butte and then at the Safeway General Office. Later she operated Stella's Knits which sold Brother's knitting machines. Of course, Stella taught many ladies how to use them. She also spent many hours installing medical practice software.Stella & George had one son, Dick in 1948. They adopted two boys, Earl & Alan in 1956. Stella & George were active in youth activities including Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. In later years, they became Good Sam Club members. They traveled throughout most of the 50 states, Canada and Mexico. They made many good friends along the way and had some of the best years of their life. They also rode ATVs and snowmobiles, only giving them up in their mid 80's.She is survived by her three sons, Dick, Earl and Alan, ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildrenand three great-great grandchildren. Both George and her granddaughter, Jamie proceeded her in death. George and all her family were waiting at Heaven's Gate to greet her as she camehome.No services are planned at this time. Express condolence