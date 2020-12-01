Thomas Heintz

May 16, 1953-November 24, 2020

Thomas "Tom" Wayne Heintz, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 of a heart attack while hunting in the Greenhorn Mountains southwest of Sheridan, Montana.

Tom was born in Pierre, South Dakota on May 16th, 1953 to Willmer and Ella Heintz. He was the fourth of five children and grew up in the town of Harrold, SD. At a young age, Tom's family moved to a farm just outside of Harrold where he developed a love of horses, hunting and the outdoors. Tom was also very athletic. He excelled in basketball, track and football for Harrold High School.

After graduating from high school in 1971, Tom attended South Dakota State University where he received his degree in Range Management in 1975. Upon graduation, Tom continued to work for the university until 1978 when he accepted his first job with the U.S. Forest Service in Wisdom, MT. Tom's career with the Forest Service spanned thirty-eight years and included additional assignments in Ashland, MT, Lemmon, SD, Philipsburg, MT and Dillon, MT. Tom served as a District Ranger twice and filled many positions in the Supervisor's Office of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest from 1995 until his retirement in 2016.

In addition to his regular work responsibilities, Tom was also a very accomplished wildland firefighter. He served as an Incident Commander of a Type 2 Wildland Firefighting team for nearly ten years and was known for his leadership skills and ability to act decisively in difficult situations.

Tom was also known for his incredible work ethic and kind, calm demeanor. He never called attention to himself and had a way of making everyone he met feel important. He loved being a husband, father and grandpa and always went out of his way to take care of and spoil his family as much as possible. He never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need and was active in leadership roles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Willmer Daniel Heintz and Ella Rosina Emma Heintz.

He is survived by his wife of nearly nineteen years, Judy of Twin Bridges, MT; his son, Justin, and wife, Natalie, and grandchildren, Luke, Claire, Kate and Allie of Albany, OR; son, Jason, and grandchildren, Madison, Levi and Hadley of Denver, CO; son, Dan, of Washington, D.C.; and daughter, Heather, and husband, Jeff, and grandchild, Nick, of Portland, OR. Tom is also survived by his four siblings; brother, Michael Heintz, of Hot Springs, SD; brother, Dave Heintz, of St. George, UT; brother, Monte Heintz, of Bellingham, WA; and sister, Jane Kok, of Spearfish, SD, along with a large group of extended family comprised of many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A small private service will be held in Tom's honor at K & L Mortuary in Sheridan on Tuesday, December 1. Tom will then be taken home to South Dakota where he will be buried near his parents just a few miles from his boyhood home.

Tom left us far too soon, but his legacy of hard work, grit and selflessness won't soon be forgotten by all who knew him.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Madison County Sheriff's Department and Madison County Search and Rescue for their exceptional efforts. Memorial donations on Tom's behalf can be made to Madison County Search and Rescue.