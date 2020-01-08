Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gravenhurst Royal Canadian Legon
Gravenhurst, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Frank DURSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Frank DURSTON


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Frank DURSTON Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on Friday December 27th, 2019 in his 73rd year. Beloved partner of Patty Blackman. Cherished father of Colin Norman (Connie), Tammy Norman, Carole Krueger (Ross), Steve Carter (Roz) and Dawn Reed (John). Dear brother of Bobby Mathews. Pre-deceased by parents Roy Durston, Millie and Edwin Mathews. Alan will be missed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many dear friends.

Celebration of Life will take place at the Gravenhurst Royal Canadian Legion on May 23rd, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Donations to the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood would be greatly appreciated.

No matter where we go
or what we do
No one can change
that we love you
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -