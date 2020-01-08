|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on Friday December 27th, 2019 in his 73rd year. Beloved partner of Patty Blackman. Cherished father of Colin Norman (Connie), Tammy Norman, Carole Krueger (Ross), Steve Carter (Roz) and Dawn Reed (John). Dear brother of Bobby Mathews. Pre-deceased by parents Roy Durston, Millie and Edwin Mathews. Alan will be missed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many dear friends.
Celebration of Life will take place at the Gravenhurst Royal Canadian Legion on May 23rd, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm
Donations to the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood would be greatly appreciated.
No matter where we go
or what we do
No one can change
that we love you