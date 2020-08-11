On Monday, August 3, 2020, Dr. Alan Davidson peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Bracebridge, Ontario. Alan was born on April 29th, 1931 in Toronto, Ontario to Stuart and Edna Davidson. Lovingly missed by his children Kathy (David), Tom, Doug (Marty), Susan (Mike), Mikaila, James and William, his grandchildren, Emily, Claire, Lionel, Caitlynn, Dylan, Ben, Zach and Luke, and his nieces Sandra and Beth. Alan received his undergraduate and medical degree from the University of Toronto and after a year of general practice, he devoted his life to psychiatry and the advancement of mental health. Following his work at Queen Street Mental Hospital, Alan opened a private practice, often advocating for patients within the justice system. He was known as a champion for the underdog and he passionately advocated for and advanced the dialogue around mental health and improving understanding and care for patients. Mid career he opted to move his family to Muskoka to pursue a rural practice close to the family cottage. As a lifetime innovator, he realized that mental health in a rural setting required a different approach as many patients were unable or unwilling to see the psychiatrist in town. True to his compassionate spirit, he went to see patients in their homes, providing a unique service to countless individuals who were otherwise lost in the system. His love for the outdoors began in Muskoka, a place he could explore and enjoy either on the lake or in the woods. His family camping trips were highlights, as was his time spent supporting his children in their many pursuits. He spent countless hours pursuing his passion for history, writing for the local paper, and passionately discussing often overlooked Canadian heroes and their achievements. Alan took particular interest in the renowned Segwun steamship, including its history and legacy on the lakes. Alan was a self-styled maverick who never turned away from an injustice. He was a true champion for his patients, his family and the causes he believed in. To honour Alans wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to Autism Canada or The Steamships of Muskoka. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com