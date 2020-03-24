Home

Albert Edward MARTIN

Passed at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Kilworthy, Ontario. Born in Elie, Manitoba on March 4, 1931, he was the only child of the late Laura Lucienne Dufresne and William John Martin. Beloved father of Denise (Andrey), Rose (Ian), Julia, and Michele. Predeceased by sons Joseph and Michael and wives Margaret Mary Fallon and Audrey Emily Maitland. Proud Grandad to Nicole, Jesse, Christopher, Jonathan, and Marion. Great Grandad to Kelsey and Sophia. His sweetheart and loving companion, June Greig, will miss him dearly. While he gave her the gift of laughter, she gave him the gift of a better and longer life. He was known to many as "Mr. Ed" including June's extensive family and his "next door" family - Tammy and Tony and their children, Brittney, Rachel, Mackenzie and Junior. Dad had many interests and passions - dogs, the great outdoors, building stuff, roller skating, dancing, music, golf, pool, cards, model cars and trains, stamps and, in recent years, Bingo and Crossword scratchies! He also loved to eat and would frequently ask "Where's my coffee and cookies?" Cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate his life may be held at a later date. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. Messages of condolence may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 24, 2020
