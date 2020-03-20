Home

Alexander Mackenzie "Alex" ARMSTRONG

Alexander Mackenzie "Alex" ARMSTRONG Obituary
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. He was in his 78th year. Alex was the cherished husband of Sharon for 53 years. Dear father of Craig (Kelly), and Meaghan Armstrong (Chris). Proud grampa of Irene, Lillian and Rowan. Brother of Roberta Romanko (Dan). Uncle to Howard. Alex will always be remembered and missed by his family and friends. Alex was a devoted long-time elementary school teacher for 35 years. He spent many years as a volunteer at the Gravenhurst Public Library as Board Chair, the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital as Board Chair, 1st Gravenhurst Scouting as Treasurer, and the Muskoka Oldtimers Hockey Club. In keeping with Alex's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the forthcoming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alex's memory may be made to the Children's Foundation of Muskoka or to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 20, 2020
