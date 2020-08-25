Passed away peacefully at home, with family at his side on Friday August 21, 2020, just two days shy of his 82nd birthday. Allan was the beloved husband of the late Annabelle (Clement) Craig. Loving father of Justina Budney (Jon), Christina Page (Len), Cecil Goldberg, and Tammy Craig (Donna). Also sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Gary (Joan), and Earl (Paula). Predeceased by his brother Bill. A graveside service was held at Mickle Memorial Cemetery, Gravenhurst on August 24, 2020. If desired, Memorial contributions to the OSPCA or Canadian Cancer Society
greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com