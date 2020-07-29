Allan TODD

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the Todd family announce the passing of Allan George Todd who was born on September 11, 1953 and passed on July 14, 2020 in his 67th year. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Marie Todd and his older brother Bill. Survived by his wife Chris, sister Deb, brother Gary, and two step-daughters, Paula and Francie Leonard. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place on August 9, 2020 between 2-4 p.m., outside at the family home. Online memories of Allan can be shared at www.peacefultransition.ca