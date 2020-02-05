Home

Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Faye passed away peacefully at The Pines Long Term Care Home in Bracebridge, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of Bill Lemay of Bracebridge. Loving mother of Heather Gillmore of St. Catharines, Bonnie Beausoleil (Neil) of Bracebridge and the late Wendy Gammon. Proud grandmother of Darrin Gillmore, Tracie Welsh, Aaron Beausoleil, Mitchell Beausoleil (Ingrid) and the late Holly Gillmore. Great grandmother of Stephen, Logan, Sean, Nicholas, Ryan, Alex, Emily, Jacob, Simone, Amelia and the late Daniel. Dear sister of Doreen Smith. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Lily Elliott and son-in-law Donald Gilmore. In keeping with Faye's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life. If desired, memorial donations made to support The Pines or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
