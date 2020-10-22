Ann LUPTON

Ann passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Muskoka Landing Long Term Care Residence in her 76th year. Ann was born in Denmark on June 21, 1945 to parents Kristian and Karen Ostlund. At the age of 12, Ann along with her family immigrated to Canada, eventually residing in Toronto where she spent her formative years. Ann met Carl Lupton, a mechanic at the time, while residing with her parents in Toronto. Carl was the love of Ann's life who she would later marry and move to Huntsville to raise their children. Ann worked at Sears as the store manager and would later move on, alongside Carl, as owner and operator of Byways Cottages for the next decade. Ann spent her spare time with a group of ladies known as the K.C. Ladies where memorable and lifelong friendships were formed. Ann was the beloved wife of Carl Lupton who predeceased her on December 12, 1998. Left to mourn her passing, yet comforted knowing she is now with Carl, are her children; David (Joanne), Kevin (Pam), Terry, Annette (Keith) and her former daughter-in-law, Laurie Lamont. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren; Meaghan, Melissa, Laura and Stephanie, Nicole, Kalene and Connor and Cooper and Carter. Great-grandmother of Roman. Dear sister of John (Gwen), Fred (Gretta) and Sue and her late husband Roly. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews who would refer to her as "Auntie Ann", extended family and her many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Muskoka Landing for the support and care given to their mother and to Dr. Mathies for the excellent care and kindness shown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and Ann will be laid to rest beside Carl at Hutcheson Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Muskoka Landing. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com