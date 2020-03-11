Home

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. At the age of 93. Anna was the beloved wife of the late N. Robert "Bob" Harper. Cherished mother of R.A. (Bob) Harper M.O.M., John, Scott (Pat), and Brian (Tammy). Loving grandmother of Conner, Cody, Charlotte, Lindsey, Stephanie, and Emily. Dear sister of Ellen (Herbert) Lyon, Carol (Isaac) Taylor. Predeceased by her sisters Ruth (Tom) Bousfield, and Helen (Frank) Taylor. In keeping with Anna's wishes, cremation has taken place and Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Bracebridge United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to The Pines Support Committee, District of Muskoka and would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
